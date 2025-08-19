At the end of the August 4 Hopkins City Council meeting, several residents voiced their concerns about various issues.

The first concern was people smoking marijuana in the city park, a homeless man sleeping in the park area and vandalism. The city has no ordinances concerning the park. The park is managed by the Hopkins Community Club and the ballfield part is taken care of by North Nodaway School District during the school year and the ball association during the summer. Posting signs was discussed with the issue being tabled until the September meeting.

A question was asked about a neighbor who hadn’t cared for his lawn all summer. The city does have a nuisance ordinance and a letter will be sent.

Discussion was had on the city right-a-ways and maintaining them. There are four intersections which are difficult to see oncoming traffic because of all of the tall weeds and trees’ sprouts. Another resident has a neighbor who is building a privacy fence which will extends to the ditch. The resident said this was a safety issue because they can’t see to pull out of their driveway.

Maintenance Operator Chris Bird will look into right-a-ways. The city will also seek bids on mowing right-a-ways. Alderman Bryson Allen said the mowers should stay off of the newly chatted and oiled streets.

Another resident wanted to pay her city utility bills online. Hopkins has looked into this, however, the cost of the billing software and monthly upkeep fees has deterred the city from adding this.

In other business, the water deposit ordinance with the updated $300 deposit was read for the first and second time.

The city safe has been opened and the ordinances have been discovered including the 2015 ordinance on semi-trailer parking. It was decided a newer ordinance was not necessary. Letters and the ordinance will be mailed to individuals who are violating the parking.

Two bills from Schulte Supply were not paid. Bird believed the company had double billed the city and he noted the amount was higher than the bid. The city will pay when it is resolved.

Discussion was held on paying the debt on the water loan. The city has two CDs which are securing the loan of $56,367.79. The CDs can only be used on the loan. If the CDs will cover the loan, it will be paid off. If not, the city will reexamine the issue in February when the CDs come due. The vote was 3-1 with Alderman Allen Thompson voting no because he didn’t want to cash the CDs. The city had 10 days to cash in the CDs without penalty at the time of the meeting.

The council voted to not participate in the Missouri Good Neighbor Week.

Hopkins will change from Brightspeed for its telephone and internet service to United Fiber. Mary Smith, office clerk, said she was not able to get on the internet and the phone had not had service for several days under Brightspeed. The city was paying $314.44 per month. With United Fiber, the city will pay $168.85 per month.

The tax hearing was held at the beginning of the meeting. The aldermen approved the combined tax rate of $1.7734 per $100 of assessed valuation. The general fund tax will be 36.88¢, the general fund temporary will be 20¢, lights will be 20.77¢, street improvements will be 75¢ and streets will be 24.69¢ all per $100 of assessed valuation.