The Hopkins City Council heard updates at the October 5 meeting on ongoing city sewer, water and street projects.

City Operator Chris Bird said the lagoon project undertaken with Advanced Microbial Solutions, LLC, Carthage, TX, was at least half-way through cleaning the sludge from the lagoon. Bird is estimating at least 30 more days. The September water quality tests have not shown improvement but he is estimating October will show improved results.

Bird reported the water tower has been emptied. Maguire Iron, Inc, Sioux Falls, SD, was to wash the tower and inspect the lining beginning on October 6. Because of the empty water tower, Hopkins is using water from Public Water Supply of Nodaway County to make sure residents have water. Bird is estimating the tower will be ready to put into service in two-to-three days.

Mid America Road Builders, Platte City, is approximately half-way through the street repair project. Chief Operator Jack Baldwin is estimating the company will finish in the next two weeks.

City Attorney Taryn Henry didn’t complete the ordinance to raise the city’s water and sewer rates. She is wanting to combine the different ordinances Hopkins has on the subjects into one. It will be completed by the November 2 meeting for the council to consider raising the rates.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley reported the city had been denied the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Rural Water Grant application. The lagoon project was not deemed to be new construction.

Baldwin said the Missouri Rural Water Association was not having a fall conference. He normally attends and the city pays for his expenses.

The Hopkins Community Betterment and Hopkins Community Club asked for the city’s assistance in completing a Gladys Rickard Trust Grant request for the purchase of city park playground equipment. The council agreed to the request by acclamation.