The Hopkins City Council met June 1 at the Hopkins Community Building to practice social distancing.

Bo Higgins of Advanced Microbial Solutions, LLC, Fulton, addressed the council about the use of microbes in the city lagoon. The lagoon was built in 1966 and has never been cleaned. There is approximately 13 inches of sludge, AMS is proposing removing 12 inches with microbes.

The microbes can be programed to keep the city in compliance with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The project will cost the city $92,750. After the sludge is removed the city will need to determine whether or not to remain in a long-term contract with AMS.

The aldermen would like the verbal guarantees promised by Higgins to be included in the contract before further action will be taken.

Other methods of removing the sludge were also discussed, including pumping and spreading, and buying an aerator system which would need to run constantly.

Liquor licenses were approved for Rick Woldruff of Rick’s Country Shop and Mike Coleman of M&M Pub and Grub.

The water hydrant replacement project has two more hydrants to be ordered and installed. Operator Chris Bird said the project is under budget.

The city’s insurance company is refusing to pay the claim on the water department’s pump house. Wind damage, which occurred April 29, has caused the rubber roof to balloon. Cornerstone Roofing of Barnard’s bid for $7,890 was accepted at the May council meeting.

The three totes of street patching material from Rock Asphalt, Uvaide, TX, has been received. When the weather clears, Bird is planning to start patching potholes.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, gave a bid for the repair of 18 city streets for $56,950.68. It was accepted.

Water tower maintenance was discussed with a bid covering 10 years of repairs and maintenance by Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. The total of $185,389 would be spread out over the 10 years. Inspection of the water tower has led Bird to recommend the council wait at least two years before undertaking. He said the lagoon was the higher priority at this time.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley has received the COVID-19 CARES Act application for the city. She plans to contact Nodaway County Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins for more information to determine whether the city of Hopkins would be eligible for funds.

Mayor Kelly Morrison will check on the rates for three of the city’s CDs maturing in June.