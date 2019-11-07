The Hopkins City Council addressed a new ordinance concerning the town’s floodplain during their November 4 meeting.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Kelly Morrison. Jenni and Jeremiah Snyder, town residents, were in attendance to address a letter they received from the council.

A new floodplain ordinance, #459, was read aloud by Deandra O’Riley, city clerk. O’Riley has been appointed the floodplain administrator and will gain new duties with this title. The goal of this ordinance is to reduce or prevent flood damage. The community will choose the desired floodway. The mayor signed off on this new ordinance, replacing the previous one. There will be a public hearing posted at a later time.

The MU Extension has offered free classes for the council on all information needed to know about the Missouri Sunshine Law. Hopkins City Council is hoping to attend on November 18, in Maryville.

The mayor brought up the idea of updating the town’s backhoe. They use this piece of machinery often, and it is 12 to 15 years old. Morrison wants the council to consider it for the December meeting. He also brought up that the city snow plow needs updated, plus the city needs a new truck.

Next month the budget will be prepared, so costs will be discussed in greater detail then.