At the February 8 Hopkins City Council meeting, a bid for $5,000 from Chesnut Tree Removal, Maryville, was accepted to remove 10 cedar trees at the Hopkins Cemetery.

The city is asking for donations to help cover the cost.

The council also is looking to hire a part-time assistant city clerk to assist Hopkins City Clerk Dee O’Riley.

The water issue on the property owned by Carrol Gladman has been repaired.

At the January 18 closed council meeting, the resignation of Jack Baldwin was accepted effective February 1. Part-time employee Chris Bird will start as the full-time chief water plant and maintenance person on Monday, March 1.