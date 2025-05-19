At the May 5 Hopkins City Council meeting, Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, presented the fire truck bid from Rosenbauer/Heiman Fire Equipment, Sioux Falls, SD, for $497,326.

The CDBG grant will pay $494,852 with the remaining $2,474 being paid by the City of Hopkins Fire Department. Because this was the only bid received, the bid had to be approved by the state before it could be presented to the city council, which approved the bid.

The April 8 election results were authorized. City Clerk Sue Wagner swore in Mayor Matt Wray and aldermen Bryson Allen and Shadoe Miller. Alderman Allan Thompson was elected as president of the board. The finance board will be aldermen Rick Gladman and Miller; street board will be aldermen Miller and Allen; and city representatives on the cemetery board will be Gladman and Allen.

Concerning the trailer house the city wants demolished, Gladman has spoken to the owner, who is paying the real estate and personal property taxes. The land the trailer sits on it not in her name. She will talk with her nephew and let the city council know what she decides.

The cemetery mowing bid was again tabled after concern was raised about the current mower person not having a contract with the city. The cemetery board has yet to meet.

The Hopkins Picnic resolution was approved.

Water Operator Chris Bird presented the Mid America Road Builders, Platte City, bid for $32,816.80 for asphalt patch and roll on Fifth Street – Roseberry to Barnard and Ada to McPherson; Caroline – Second to Third Streets; Phelps – Second to Third; East Craig – Fifth to Ninth Streets; and Ninth Street – East Barnard to Warren at Eighth Street and Roseberry to Barnard.

Bird presented an additional four blocks and installation of an upgraded hydrant where Hopkins had a major leak earlier this year. The four blocks would cost no more than $5,000. The hydrant would cost about $10,000. The council passed the street repair bid to include the four additional blocks and not cost more than $37,816.80.

With the change over from Marilyn Jenkins to Sally Duff as the Nodaway County Collector Treasurer, Hopkins signed an “agreement with Nodaway County to collect ad valorem taxes for the city of Hopkins.”

The application for Rick’s Country Store’s liquor license was authorized.

Discussion was held about a semi-trailer parked on Fourth Street across from the Post Office. The decision was made to ask the owner to move the semi-trailer to another approved area.

Two citizens had a disagreement about a city ordinance and an exception to park on the street by one of the citizens. Miller made a motion to table this issue until both the ordinance and the minutes showing the exception are found and provided to the aldermen.

A Hopkins’ citizen had a sewer back up due to a repair on the city pipe. An insurance claim was made that paid for all but $251 of the cost of cleanup and replacement of flooring. It was discussed if the aldermen needed to reimburse this citizen beyond the $251. They voted to reimburse her for the $251 insurance didn’t pay and $749 for the inconvenience of being unable to stay in her own home.

One of Hopkins’ citizens voiced several concerns:

• The fence ordinance had not been addressed in several months. The city clerk replied that it was included in the pet policy, but that it was correct there was not an ordinance simply on fences. Miller explained that while ordinances are good tools, especially if they cover something not covered by state statute. But too many become more like an home owners association rather than a city.

• The city clerk is not always in the office. The city clerk agreed and said there isn’t always someone in the office. They are there during scheduled hours, although she has been sick some lately.

• Hopkins housing’s trash dumpster seems to be full right after the garbage is picked up. She said they cleaned out an apartment and filled it before trash day. The council approved Wray speaking to management about it.

• The pickup sold by the city still has the city license plates on it. Wray will speak to the new owner and get the plates back.

Another citizen requested Bird show them where their meter is. He said he would.

Thompson abstained from the vote to close the city council meeting.