South Ward Alderman Brandon Kreps’ resignation was accepted by the Hopkins City Council during its August 5 meeting.

Chief Operator Jack Baldwin will post three notices in Hopkins requesting anyone interested in filling the position submit a letter to city hall by 9 am, Wednesday, August 21. The council will meet at 7 pm, Friday, August 23 to choose a replacement along with reorganization of the council.

The minutes of the May, June and July meetings were unavailable for review and approval.

The council approved the proposed tax rate of $2.0810 per $100 of assessed valuation. The total assessed property valuations for the current year is $3,323,183, a decline from the prior year’s total of $3,504,134. The proposed tax rate will be submitted to the state which will approve the final tax rate the city can collect.