At the June 7 Hopkins City Council meeting, a $500 reduction in Lynette and Jason Berg’s $1,498.80 water bill was approved.

The Bergs purchased a house at 30801 115th Street in September. The former owner called the city to have a final meter reading and the water shut off on September 25. Chief Water Operator Jack Baldwin doesn’t know if the water was shut off. The Bergs are not living at the house and have plans to tear it down to put in a new dwelling. Discussion was held on pulling the meter and capping the water line, so construction can be done. Baldwin is unsure where the line is and will need to witch for it.

Alderman Jess Everhart, who was acting as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Kelly Morrison, was against the reduction in the water bill as the council does not traditionally make these. The only reduction, the council will approve is to the sewer bill if it can be proved the leaked water didn’t go into the system. Then the customer will still need to pay for normal sewer usage.

Questions were raised on how many water meters were still in basements. Baldwin estimated 20 percent and said an exact number can be found by the August 3 meeting.

The Hopkins Community Club submitted a resolution to the council for the use of city streets during the Hopkins Picnic. The club, which was meeting at the same time in a separate part of the community building, decided to cancel the August event so the resolution was not needed.

The pump house roof was repaired with the city’s insurance picking up all but the $1,000 deductible.

The contract for the removal of sludge at the city lagoon was approved. Advanced Microbial Solutions, LLC, Carthage, TX, will charge the city $92,750 to remove the sludge with microbes. The city will provide clean water, internet connectivity, single phase electrical power, a place to park a travel trailer at the lagoon with electricity and water.

The 10-year contract for the city water tower maintenance and repair was approved. Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD, will charge the city $193,136 over the 10-year period. Maguire Iron will do visual inspections, clean outs, painting, interior wet renovation, exterior renovation and steel work.

Two CDs with Nodaway Valley Bank were approved to be renewed for the coming year.

City Clerk Dee O’Riley presented the six-month budget review with amendments. She also worked up a 10-year capital outlay budget so the council could see how projected revenues would align with expenses for the projects with the water tower, fire hydrant replacement, lagoon improvements, water distribution line replacement and pickup purchase.

A bid was looked at for purchasing a 2020 four-wheel-drive, 3/4 ton supercab Ford pickup. The state bid price for the pickup is between $28,000 and $30,000. The base price for the pickup is $47,810. The aldermen liked the pickup pricing but put the proposal on hold until the August 3 meeting.

The June 2 election results were approved and South Ward Alderman Alan Thompson and North Ward Alderman Rick Gladman were sworn in for two more years. The board was reorganized with the alderman and mayor returning to their current positions on the council and city boards.

The board approved putting liens for unpaid water and sewer bills on the properties at 306 South Third Street, 407 East Morehouse and 207 South Fourth. O’Riley will contact the county treasurer to accomplish this.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, plans to do the Hopkins street project sometime after August 1.

The council went into closed session to discuss a contract for the sale of three tracts owned by the city to M&M Pub and Grub, LLC, of Hopkins.