Northwest Missouri State University’s annual Homecoming celebration returns October 15-21 with “Welcome to the ‘Ville,” a jungle-themed week of activities and events planned for students, employees, alumni and friends of the university.

The celebration begins Sunday, Oct. 15, with the hanging of the banners at the JW Jones Student Union and concludes Saturday, October 21, with the Homecoming football game.

Other highlights include the Homecoming parade, Bell of ’48 ringing, Variety Show, International Flag-Raising Ceremony and the 50th-year reunion honoring the Class of 1973.

Details about all Homecoming activities, including participant entry forms, are available at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/ homecoming, or by contacting 660.562.1226 or hocoparade@nwmissouri.edu.

Northwest’s 2023 Homecoming Executive Board consists of Anna Musser, a graduate student pursuing a master of business administration from Gower; Nicole Dietzenbach, a senior digital media: visual imaging major from Des Moines, IA; Abby Linhart, a senior public accounting major from Cameron; Riley Steele, a sophomore psychology major from Lee’s Summit and Blake Leasure, a senior biology education major from Keytesville.

Homecoming parade

The annual Homecoming parade begins at 9 am, Saturday, October 21, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue. It will proceed east on Fourth Street and end at Main Street. It traditionally features more than 100 entries, including bands and floats sponsored by campus and community organizations and businesses.

Additionally, Northwest alumni are invited to the Homecoming Welcome prior to the parade at 8 am, Saturday, October 21, at the Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni and Friends. Alumni of the classes of 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018 are encouraged to visit the Faust Center or the Bearcat Zone tailgate in College Park to pick up their commemorative Homecoming button and reunion year ribbon.

Athletic events

The annual M-Club Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is at 6:30 pm, Friday, October 20, in the JW Jones Student Union Ballroom. This year’s individual inductees are Bob Boerigter, Adam Dorrel, Tom Funk, Kelly Greenlee, Matt Longacre, Jacshelle Sasser and Dave Tollefson as well as the 2013-14 men’s tennis team and the 2013 football team. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at bearcatsports.com/tickets.

The Bearcat football team will face Pittsburg State University in the annual Homecoming football game, beginning at 2 pm, Saturday, October 21, at Bearcat Stadium. Tickets may be purchased online at bearcatsports.com/tickets.

All fans are invited to the Bearcat Zone at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion after the conclusion of the Homecoming parade to enjoy tailgate activities before the football game. Admission to the Bearcat Zone is free, and a meal is available to purchase.

Other activities and entertainment

Other activities throughout Homecoming week include the annual canned art contest, a photo contest and the Homecoming Variety Show.

Student organizations will compete in the 16th annual Donation Creation Contest, formerly known as the Canned Art Contest, on Sunday, October 15, at JW Jones Student Union. The displays will remain in the Student Union through October 22, and canned items used during the contest are donated to The Ministry Center. Individuals also may vote for the People’s Choice Award by leaving donated canned goods at their favorite display; those cans will be donated to Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry.

University offices are invited to participate in the Homecoming Spirit Photo Contest. Each department has the opportunity to submit a photo displaying their Homecoming spirit and Bearcat pride. Entries will be posted to Northwest Homecoming Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday, October 16; the photo with the most “likes” when voting ends at 5 pm, Thursday, October 19, will win a $100 prize. Photos should be submitted via email to hocopr@nwmissouri.edu by 5 pm, Thursday, October 12.

The Homecoming Variety Show is 7 pm, Thursday, October 19, at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts and features an array of individuals and student organizations performing skits and musical acts. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/ homecoming/.

The Homecoming king and queen will be announced at the conclusion of the Homecoming Variety Show. Northwest students may vote for Homecoming royalty through CatPAWS between midnight Monday, October 9, and 11:59 pm., Tuesday, October 17.

Walkout Day, the Northwest tradition of canceling all classes during the Friday of Homecoming week, is October 20. Walkout Day activities include the Ringing of the Bell of ’48 at 8 am, the annual International Flag-Raising Ceremony at 2 pm at Joyce and Harvey White International Flag Plaza. The Student Activities Council also will distribute Walkout Day T-shirts from 8 to 11 am in the JW Jones Student Union.