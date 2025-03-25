By Morgan Guyer

Northwest Missouri State University Senior Paige Hoffman has been a key member of the Bearcat Golf program since joining her sophomore year. Now in the midst of her final season, Hoffman is looking back on her time in Maryville.

“I look back on my time at Northwest with extreme gratitude. I transferred here after a rough freshman year, and coming to Northwest was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Coach Croy helped me re-discover my love for the game and get back to my roots of having fun while competing. This team is a family and I am blessed to be a small part of it,” Hoffman said.

Last season, Hoffman tied for 29th at the NCAA Central Region Championship in Bartlesville, OK and the previous year she finished 58th at the NCAA Division II Championships in Eureka. Her sophomore year saw her break multiple school records, including lowest single-round score of 68, and eleven single-season top-10s.

The team has already had two invitationals so far this spring season after a winter break, and Hoffman has started the season well. She finished tied for 10th at the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite on March 3-4 in Edmond, OK, shooting a 76 and 74 over her two rounds. It was the 22nd time she has gained a top-10 finish as a Bearcat, and was good enough for her to be named the MIAA Co-Golfer of the week. Most recently, she finished tied for 15th at the Midwest Intercollegiate in Warrensburg March 17-18.

Even though Hoffman has found success over her career, golf is a challenging game no matter who you are.

“Golf is a mental game and there is no way to get around that. I care a lot about my performance, so it’s difficult for me to not get frustrated at times. However, I do a good job of keeping this frustration within myself. I make sure that I always chat with my group and compliment others’ good play, no matter the day I am having,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in data science and currently has a 4.0 GPA. She has stressed time management in order to balance her athletics and education.

The Bearcats will have two more regular season meets before the MIAA Championships on April 13-15. Hoffman will then have another opportunity to qualify for regionals.

“I will cherish the time off the golf course with my teammates the most. I have been blessed to have some great successes throughout my career, but those all pale in comparison to the memories of team dinners, hotel nights and van rides. I will miss this little family I have gotten to be a member of,” Hoffman said.