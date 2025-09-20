The Nodaway County Historical Society and The Rose Theatre will be combining efforts on Sunday, September 21 for a cemetery walk at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

The event, titled Stories in Stone: Oak Hill Cemetery, highlights the lives of six notable figures from Maryville’s past. Participants will travel a one-quarter mile walking path where they will encounter local actors in historical costume near the tombstones of the honorees.

Tours are scheduled every half hour starting at 2 pm.

Nodaway Countians being highlighted are William Radcliffe Saunders (1818-1880), Annice Palmer (1840-1911), Theodore Lawrence Robinson (1833-1894), Laura Ann Beal (1845-1935), Albert Pickett Morehouse (1835-1891) and Charles F. “Omaha Charley” Stevens (1843-1884). Tickets which are $10, can be purchased at the Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut Street, from 1 to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday. Tickets will also be available at Minnie Lane Antique Shop, 112 E. Third Street from 10 am to 2 pm, Monday through Saturday. A limited number of tickets will be available for sale.

Refreshments will be served at the event. Additional sponsorships are provided by The City of Maryville, Nodaway Valley Bank and Hy-Vee.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Nodaway County Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, beginning at 2 pm.