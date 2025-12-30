By Kathryn Rice

This Christmas season, the Nodaway News Leader is featuring local restaurants, with the owners sharing holiday memories, tips and a recipe that can be made by readers at home.

These restaurants are some of the advertisers who have sponsored the NNL’s monthly church directory.

Our last article is from Matt Rohlmeier, owner of Highway 136 Roadhouse in Burlington Jct.

• Rohlmeier enjoys “seeing friends and family and everyone getting together.”

• His suggestion for handling large gatherings is “main thing is being prepared and calm. Have to keep your peace and know that it is all about being together.”

• “Many good memories especially when the kids were younger and we would get to see their faces light up when Santa came on Christmas morning.”

• How the holiday season affects the Roadhouse: “It makes it hit and miss on being busy. Everyone is going so many different directions that you never know when you will have good crowds or will be slow. We have more people sometimes, because we have people in town visiting family, that come check us out. We have less people sometimes, because our customers travel to see family other places.”

• “We will be open and celebrating on New Years Eve. We will be closed on New Years Day. ”

• “On January 17th we will have an 80s/90s party. People can style like they are in that time era and we will have free Jukebox with only music from that era playing. We will also have specials for that night.”

No Bake Cherry Cheesecake.

11 oz cream cheese softened to room temperature

1 C. powdered sugar

8 oz Cool Whip thawed

9 in. graham cracker crust

21 oz cherry pie filling

In a mixing bowl, beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric beater until smooth. Gently fold in thawed Cool Whip. Stir well until combined thoroughly with cream cheese mixture.

Spread mixture evenly into prepared graham cracker crust. Spread cherry pie filling evenly over top of the cheesecake.

Chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours before slicing and serving.