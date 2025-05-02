Six of the seven Nodaway County high schools with agriculture classes’ greenhouses have plants available for sale to the public.

Jefferson: Has annuals and perennials for sale in four-inch pots and 10-inch hanging baskets. Open 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday while school is in session; 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 3.

Northwest Technical School: Open during school hours until Friday, May 9. There are hanging baskets, ferns, grasses, succulents and single annuals.

Nodaway-Holt: Has mostly annuals, hanging baskets, single setting plants and some vegetables. Open during school hours, 8 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, check in at the high school office when coming to shop.

Northeast Nodaway: Open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until Thursday, May 15. There are a variety of flower and fern baskets, bedding plants, herbs and vegetables for sale.

South Nodaway: Open 9 am to noon, Saturday, May 3; 3 to 4:30 pm, Monday, May 5 and Friday, May 9; 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, May 7; as long as plants are available. Annuals include petunias, succulents, geraniums, calibrachoa, coleus, vinca vine, impatiens, various grasses, ornamental sweet potato vine, fern, spider plants and marigolds. Hanging baskets are available. They will also design hanging baskets and customers pots.

West Nodaway: Open 3:30 to 5:30 pm, Tuesday through Friday; and 8 am to noon, Saturdays. Only open until Friday, May 16. Available are hanging baskets, wandering Jew, individual annuals, vegetables. The greenhouse will be open until the plants are gone.

North Nodaway; Has a pre-sale of hanging baskets before the growing season.