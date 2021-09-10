The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Site will be open from 8 am to noon, Saturday, September 11. The HHW collection site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey Street, Maryville.

Brochures are available at the Nodaway County Administration Center and the Regional Council office; or, online at nwmorcog.org. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth Counties are welcome to participate with an ID being required. There is no fee to drop-off; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste accepted.

Examples of HHW include: household chemicals such as bleach, ammonia, and cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, trans-

mission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries, compact fluorescent light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, antifreeze, oil base paint and varnish. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together; keep in the original container. No latex paint accepted. Latex paint can be dried out and put into the trash.