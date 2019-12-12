Herman Joseph Meyer, 90, Stanberry, formerly from the Conception area, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He was born August 26, 1929, to John and Anna Eickholt Meyer east of Conception. He attended a rural school and then high school in Conception.

Mr. Meyer served in the Army during the Korean War and spent nine months on the front line near the 38th parallel.

On June 18, 1955, he married Cecelia Merrigan at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception. They lived on a farm until moving to Stanberry in 1991.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 1931 and the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger and Linus Meyer; four sisters, Martha Stoll, Rita Fisher, Amelia Meyer, and Ursula Dunzer.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Meyer; eight children, Denise and Doug McAdams, Jane and Ray Giesler, Paul and Faith Meyer, Martin and Diana Meyer, Dorothy and Michael Holzwarth, Raymond and Sharon Meyer, Francis and Amanda Meyer, and Sheila and Michael Foster; 18 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Augusta Poje, Viola Ginther, and Joan Runde; two brothers, Stephen and Victor Meyer.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, December 14 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial with military rites to follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Family Rosary will be held at 7 pm, Thursday, December 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday, December 13 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to Conception Abbey and/or the Benedictine Sisters in Clyde, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.