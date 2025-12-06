Helen Louise Welch, 99, Maryville, died Monday, December 1, 2025, at a local health care facility.

She was born March 17, 1926, to Julius and Ruby Brown Echterling in Parnell. She was a graduate of St. Benedict’s High School in Clyde.

Mrs. Welch worked in healthcare at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

She was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Parnell, St. Ann’s Altar Society, 60+Club and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 528.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Friday, December 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Legion Auxiliary Post 528.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.