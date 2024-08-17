Heath Newell Goff, 50, Maitland, died Friday, August 9, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

He was born on May 28, 1974, in St. Joseph, to Larry Newell Goff and Madeline Bird Butzer. He graduated in 1992 from the Nodaway-Holt High School. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

