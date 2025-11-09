By Morgan Guyer

Professor Tuck, owner of Heartland Hikes, is a newcomer to the Maryville area, but he has brought his years of hiking experience to local residents.

Heartland Hikes is offering a hiking school and guided hikes to those interested, from amateurs to veterans that are yearning for more quality time outdoors. His hiking school includes lessons on navigation, safety, setting up/taking down camp and getting people more confident on the trail and making sure they have the proper conditioning for long hikes.

“I offer a free introductory class to give people the realistic idea of what hiking is about. People don’t always realize the amount of energy it takes to walk with a 60-pound pack on their back,” Professor Tuck said. “We slowly introduce it and step it up to where they want to go. I want to meet them where they are at, and give them introduction to each step along the way.”

After a workplace accident 25 years ago, Tuck became a nomad, and has traveled all around the United States. Originally from the state of Oregon, Tuck has always had a fondness for being outdoors. He received his trail name from fellow hikers due to his extensive knowledge of history and travel.

“I’ve traveled every which way. I’ve done car camping, hitchhiking, riding rails and walking trails,” Professor Tuck said. “I just fell in love with hiking, and I wish I would have gotten into it sooner.”

Tuck has already done a trek out to Nodaway Lake and is mapping out trails for training grounds for his classes. He also has early plans for taking a group down to do the Ozark Trail next year.

He hopes that hiking can become a peaceful and calming activity for people, especially those who may need a break from everyday life.

“It’s like going to your room where nobody can bother you, but nature is your room and you get a much deeper sense of relief,” Professor Tuck said. “I was very erratic before I started hiking. It has a way of changing your life to where you’re more balanced and even-keeled.”

More information can be found at heartlandhikes.com, and Tuck can be contacted at 214.973.9478, or at info@heartlandhikes.com.