The 20th Annual Heart of America Tractor Cruise will be Saturday, June 28.

It will start at the Nodaway County Community Building at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25669 Hawk Road, Maryville with a Friday evening supper and registration from 5 to 8 pm, June 27. Registration will continue 6 to 8 am, Saturday, June 28 along with a freewill donation breakfast served by the Maryville Pride Lions Club.

The cruise will begin at 8 am, Saturday at the airport community building, proceed east on Highway 46 to Icon Road, going south to Highway V, turn right to Highway H; then across A continuing south. A break will be at the Prater campground for cookies and water, then the cruise will go south to take a right on Highway Y back to Highway A to Graham for dinner at the school.

At the dinner, an auction will be held for a IH pedal tractor. The tractor cruise will begin again north on Highway ZZ to Highway V to Skidmore for a water break. Then north on Highway 113 to Highway 46 turning right to go back to the community building on Hawk Road.

The tractor cruise is a benefit ride for children’s charities in Northwest Missouri. “Kids need Angels like You.” There is a $35 donation per driver.

For more information, contact Martin From at 660.582.1453, Jubal Smith at 660.582.1653 or Mary Noble at 660.822.6993.