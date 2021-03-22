Nodaway County Health Center and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville are urging individuals to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

At this time, vaccines are being given to individuals who qualify under phase 1A and 1B, tier 1, 2 and 3. All three tiers may register for future vaccine clinics through Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville link: myMLC.com/vaccine. For those who don’t have access to the internet, the health center can be called at 660.562.2755 to leave your name and contact number for future vaccination clinics or if you have questions on the vaccinations.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 21.7 percent or 4,799 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of March 16, a total of 8,004 individuals have been vaccinated. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is approximately 20 percent for first doses.

Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson said all vaccinators are to upload vaccination information to ShowMeVax which is the state clearing house for vaccine information. Pharmacies including Rogers Pharmacy, Walmart and Hy-Vee have been receiving the vaccine to give shots.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from March 9 to March 16 are given as 31 new cases, with deaths since April 2020 remaining at 23. There are currently two people hospitalized with 33 active cases in the county.