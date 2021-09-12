The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments and vendors during August.

Subway #7325, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 3

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door gaskets on salad prep and expo refrigerator and ice machine, peeling paint on basement ceiling.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 9

Criticals: Prep table cut vegetables at 45-48 degrees.

Non-criticals: Bag of rice and bag of sugar on floor – corrected on site, bowls used as scoops – corrected on site, older chest freezer door seal bad.

The Stack Shack, 22783 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Senor Burrito LLC, 121 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 12

Criticals: Prep table foods at 48-60 degrees, lids left off during rush time, lots of dead roaches, a few flies in the electrical panel room floor, gnats better controlled.

Non-criticals: Bad door seal on kitchen prep table refrigerator, range hood is dirty, wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer, hole in electric panel room door, floor pitted in front of electric panel room door, ceiling dirty throughout kitchen, missing mop board under 3-bay sink, water on floor in from of serving line prep table, floor under serving line prep table is dirty, light covers dirty on dining side of serving line, hair restraints – corrected on site.

Tuck Point Bar and Grill, 101 South Main, Ravenwood, medium priority

Inspection date: August 13

Criticals: No consumer advisory for undercooked food.

Non-criticals: None.

Taco Bell #26082, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Drive through soda machine/ ice maker outside dirty, ice chute on lobby soda machine dirty.

El Maquey, 964 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 19

Criticals: Spices/seasonings in sterilite bins – not a food grade material, queso cheese sauce saved at 124 degrees, fly strips falling off flies, hair restraints.

Non-criticals: Many lids off of seasonings, rusty shelves in the Pepsi sliding door refrigerator, cardboard on shelving with seasonings, ice scoop with handle in ice, a bowl used for a scoop in spice bin and another with the handle in the spices, back screen door won’t close completely

The Q Steakhouse, 225 West First, Clearmont, medium priority

Inspection date: August 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Kratos refrigerator doesn’t have a thermometer inside.

B&G Catering LLC, 203 East Bishop, RAvenwood, low priority

Inspection date: August 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

102 BBQ LLC, 27932 South Scout Ridge Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 25

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Rags in the fryer area are not non-absorbent.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Damaged chest freezer door, broken light cover in kitchen

Bearcat Inn and Suite, 2817 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Kris & Kate’s Ice Cream, 119 West Fourth Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 26

Criticals: Package integrity, hot food at 135 degrees or greater, corrected on site, smoothie powder mix scoop handle in powder

Non-criticals: Food stored on floor, handwashing signage, corrected on site; conspicuous thermometer, sanitizer test kits provided, food thermometer available, non-food contact surfaces, walls not maintained, restroom trash can not covered, restroom door not self-closing, hair restraints, handsink used for other purposes, no one on duty having attended food handler training.

The Power House, 424 North Buchanan, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Cindy Lou’s Sweets and Eats, Graham Street Fair

Inspection date: August 27

Compliance issues: No hair restraints.

Kool Kats, Graham Street Fair

Inspection date: August 27

Compliance issues: No hair restraints.

Mid-Mo Fun, Graham Street Fair

Inspection date: August 27

Compliance issues: No hair restraints, ice scoop handle in ice.

Pop Henry Kettle Corn, Graham Street Fair

Inspection date: August 27

Compliance issues: None.

Dundee’s, Graham Street Fair.

Inspection date: August 27

Compliance issues: No hair restraints.

American Best Value, 1700 East First, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: No 3-bay sink for warewashing, only one handsink in prep area – none in serving area, prep area handsink used for other purposes.

Non-criticals: None.

Chris Cakes, 29242 Jade Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

The Stable Pub and Grub, 424 Fourth Street, Barnard, low priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Large hot dogs stored on floor of walk-in cooler, particle board floor in disrepair.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Some dry storage shelves rusty, some damaged flooring around the tilt skillet, ceiling/vents dirty above dishwasher, Hot Point stove and Vulcan stove.