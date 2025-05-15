The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments over the month of April.

Triple B’s LLC, Temporary Food Service Establishment

Inspection date: April 1

Criticals: The location of bread tubs could allow dripping and splash.

Non-criticals: None.

Chick-Fil-A, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 4

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Laminate was peeling on cabinet doors. The shared storeroom had bad flooring, and the ceiling was stained in the dry storeroom. The mop board was loose from the wall under a counter.

McAllister’s, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 4

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Qdoba, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 4

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

NWMSU Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 4

Criticals: Some food at the salad station was being held at 41 degrees or below, but that was corrected on site.

Non-criticals: The main dish exhaust was dirty, and there was a missing ceiling tile in the corner of the dish return area. The freight elevator landing has damaged flooring.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1100 NW Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 8

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Cousins Maine Lobster, Overland Park, KS, food truck, low priority

Inspection date: April 10

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Not all of the fridge units had thermometers.

Sonic, 721 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The large electro freeze was out of service and had product that needed to be discarded. The walk-in freezer also went down but product was moved to an outside fridge trailer. The restroom had missing ceiling tiles, and one was missing by the water heater.

Dollar General, 1121 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: April 14

Criticals: The hose bib for the mop bucket was missing a anti-siphon device.

Non-criticals: Bags of dog/cat food were stored on the floor, and some ceiling tiles were stained.

Nodaway-Holt R-7 High School, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: April 15

Criticals: Some cold hold foods were not held at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: The three door fridge was not maintaining temperature. Maintenance was called to clean the coils, and staff will monitor temps and take more action if needed.

Gray Oil and Gasoline, 22979 US Hwy 71, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 15

Criticals: A spray bottle was unlabeled.

Non-criticals: The upright freezer had torn door gaskets, and one was torn on the two door fridge.

North Nodaway R-6 Elementary, 201 East 6th, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: April 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 High School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: April 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 18

Criticals: Both ice makers were getting a pink slime mold on the edge and upper baffle, but that was corrected on site. The dishwasher was not properly sanitizing, but that was also corrected on site. Some food in the three door fridge was above 41 degrees, but went down to 38 by the end of the inspection.

Non-criticals: Bottled water was being stored on the floor in the storeroom. The metal frame on the dishwasher discharge table was rusty.

Mozingo Visitors Center, 24665 Ridge Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: April 21

Criticals: There is no three bay sink to wash utensils, but staff will be able to set up a couple of tubs to meet requirements.

Non-criticals: Ice that was bagged on the premises was not labeled. The two restroom doors did not have a self closer.

Northeast Nodaway R-V High School, 126 South High School Ave, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: April 23

Criticals: Many serving trays were badly worn and hard to clean. Some wiping cloth sanitizer was too weak, but that was corrected on site.

Non-criticals: An oven vent hood was dirty.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: April 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The interior shelving of a newer wall cabinet needs to be sealed or painted.

Conception Abbey, 37174 St. Hwy VV, Conception, high priority

Inspection date: April 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A rice bin lid was broken, and an ice machine was dirty around the upper baffle. The hood was dirty behind an oven. Some ceiling tiles were missing above the dishwasher.

Maryville Middle School, 525 Southhills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East 2nd, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The back storeroom had damaged flooring, and the dishroom flooring had some buildup. The moulding along the walk-in cooler was coming loose from the wall, and the floors under some shelves and behind equipment was dirty. The kitchen had some unshielded light bulbs.