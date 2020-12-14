The Nodaway County Health Department’s Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments recently.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 22.

Critical: Dirty can openers, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at handsink by ice machine, downstairs soda box shelving some not sealed or painted and bad door seal on refrigerator by pizza oven.

El Nopal #5, 121 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Follow up inspection on November 3.

Critical: PHFs not held at 41 degrees or below which will require follow-up, leaking water heater to be repaired by 1.1.2021.

Non-Critical: Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, unshielded lights.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, 2016 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on November 4.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection on November 4.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Broken door handle on walk-in freezer, several broken refrigerators being used for storage, water leaking from cooling unit of walk-in freezer, counter top by produce sink worn, corrosion on wall area near floor of walk-in cooler, excessive clutter.

Murphy USA #6539, 1603 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on November 6.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Peeling and chipped paint on bottom north shelving, no hot water to handsink, no thermometers in cooling units, badly rusted door frame along threshold of bathroom door, broken and loose tiles by lavatory.

Something Country, 37799 US Highway 136, Conception, low priority

Routine inspection on November 17.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on November 18.

Critical: Date marking when frozen but not when thawed, downstairs ice maker drain hard plumbed to the main sewer with no air gap.

Non-Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, evidence of rodents, ice scoops sitting on counter top, damaged missing ceiling tiles in downstairs storage area.

Follow up inspection on November 20.

Critical: Date marking corrected, ice maker needs to be corrected by November 2021.

Non-Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site, no evidence of rodents, damaged missing ceiling tiles in downstairs storage area to be repaired by November 2021.