The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for January given by a department official:

HyVee Meat, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection January 3

Priority: None.

Core: Observed food and debris on floor under and adjacent to display case; Quat sanitizer test strips used for testing sanitizer concentration unavailable at time of inspection.

HyVee Bakery, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection January 3

Priority: None.

Core: Dust and debris located in ventiliation grates of cake display cooler, corrected on site; observed crumbs and food debris on shelving in cabinets and in drawers; observed food debris and cake pan on floor beneath icing table.

Walgreens, 1114 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection January 4

Priority: Liquid odor neutralizer stored over dry pet food in warehouse, corrected on site.

Core: Break room handsink missing employee handwashing signage, case of potato chips stored on floor in warehouse, both corrected on site.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection January 7

Priority: Fresh sliced apples stored and served on salad bar above 41 degrees, gallon of propylene glycol stored above French toast sticks in walk-in freezer, both corrected on site.

Core: Chlorine sanitizer bucket testing below 50 ppm, corrected on site; chlorine test strips used to test sanitizer concentration unavailable at time of inspection, loose flaking paint observed on lower wall behind ware wash machine.

Applebee’s, 2919 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection January 7

Priority: Rubber finish on serving utensil cracked and ripped not smooth and cleanable, plastic food storage containers stored on shelving soiled with food debris, both corrected on site.

Core: Wet nested cups stored on shelf, food debris on floor beneath and adjacent to ice machine, both corrected on site.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection January 8

Priority: None.

Core: Refuse dumpster lids open.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection January 9

Priority: Unapproved sanitizer used for sanitizing kitchen equipment, corrected on site.

Core: Ice chute exterior soiled with dust and debris, observed uncovered employee drink stored on shelving, both corrected on site.

McDonald’s, 1106 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection January 10

Priority: Soiled microwave interior with potential cross contamination, single serve containers damaged by leaking steam cooker, both corrected on site.

Core: Dusty and dirty ventilation grate above three-bay sink, corrected on site; fry warmer cabinet top soiled with salt and debris, cabinet shelving behind register holding single serve sauce bins soiled with debris, spilled and loose coffee beans observed on top of latte machine, top of ice cream machine soiled with spilled soft serve mix, men’s and women’s restroom hand sinks missing employees must wash hands signage, loose food items on floor of walk-in freezer, boxes of single-serve items stored below wastewater lines in restaurant basement; two separate wastewater lines leak in basement, broken and missing wall tiles observed in area adjacent to west drive thru window.

Inspection January 30

Priority: Broken and missing wall tiles observed adjacent to west drive thru window.

Taco Johns, 1015 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection January 10

Priority: None.

Core: Broken fluorescent light cover near three-bay sink, soiled ventilation grate adjacent to ice machine in kitchen, lower shelf of reach-in cooler soiled with cheese and lettuce, self-serve customer soda fountain cabinet exterior and drain area soiled with syrup and debris, employee coats and personal items stored on soda tree and on shelving holding single serve items, all three corrected on site.

Jefferson, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection January 11

Priority: Sliced vegetables cold held on salad bar about 41 degrees, corrected on site.

Core: None.

Northeast Nodaway, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection January 11

Priority: Observed sliced onions in reach-in cooler without date mark, corrected on site.

Core: Copper water line dripping behind convection oven.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway W, Conception, high priority

Routine inspection January 11

Priority: Raw chicken stored above Swiss cheese wheel in walk-in freezer, raw eggs stored over sliced cheese plate in walk-in cooler, observed cracked plastic food container stored on shelving, all three corrected on site.

Core: Standing water observed on floor of walk-in cooler, counter top reach-in cooler missing accurate and conspicuous thermometer, hand sink hand towel dispenser out of towels, corrected on site.

Highway 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection January 14

Priority: Employees handling French fries not wearing gloves, corrected on site.

Core: Observed frost build-up in deep freeze, individual disposable towels not available at hand sink in restroom, thermometer for cooks’ use unavailable during time of inspection, kitchen hand soap dispenser not convenient for employees.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Routine inspection January 14

Priority: None.

Core: None.

West Nodaway, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection January 14

Priority: None.

Core: Open nacho cheese bag stored with potential for contamination, corrected on site; kitchen microwave interior finish in disrepair.

South Nodaway, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection January 15

Priority: None.

Core: Fan located near ware wash machine exterior grates soiled with dust.

Nodaway-Holt, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Routine inspection January 15

Priority: None.

Core: Floor tiles in disrepair below garbage disposal sink, corrected on site.

St. Gregory’s Barbarigo School, 315 South Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection January 16

Priority: None.

Core: Pedestal fan adjacent to ware wash machine with dusty and dirty fan grate.

Subway, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection January 16

Priority: None.

Core: Kitchen hand washing sink hot water working intermittently, quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, customer self-serve cup condiment dispenser bins soiled with sugar and Sweet & Low.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection January 17

Priority: Drink station ice machine baffle soiled with biofilm mold, chef’s knife stored with blade between prep tables, cutting piercing point of table mounted can opener soiled with debris, all three corrected on site.

Core: Cups stored wet nested at server drink station, vegetable prep table lower compartment soiled with debris, ice cream freezer soiled with ice cream in the bottom of the cabinet, walk-in cooler racks and shelving soiled with food debris, bulk dry storage containers stored without covers to prevent contamination, uncovered employee drinking cup observed in kitchen, both corrected on site; south drink station hand towel dispenser in disrepair.

WalMart Deli, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection January 18

Priority: Mechanical ware wash machine using heat for sanitizing not reaching 165 degrees.

Core: Cracked and broken floor tiles adjacent to walk-in freezer, missing ceiling tile above Baxter oven.

WalMart Grocery, 1605 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection January 18

Priority: Observe hermetically sealed can of salmon with large dent along rim, corrected on site.

Core: Observed apples on floor below produce display case, crumbs and food debris observed on shelving in frozen food aisles, reach-in open air coffin cooler holding hams interior of cooler soiled with food debris, all three corrected on site; syrup below Pepsi display located in soda aisle, corrected January 21.

Heitman’s Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection January 24

Priority: Raw eggs stored over green beans in reach-in cooler, corrected on site.

Core: None.

Aramark Northwest Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection January 25

Priority: Chicken in pizza prep table cold held above 41 degrees at Mongolian Grill, coleslaw cold held at entree serving line above 41 degrees, chipped bowl observed at Mongolian Grill, all corrected on site.

Core: Handheld mixer repaired with tape not smooth and cleanable located in Tex Mex, tongs with rubber handle finish in disrepair at Einstein Bagels, Tex Mex hand sink handtowel dispenser empty, soda fountain cabinet located at Zen Japanese soiled with syrup and debris, Mooyah Burger quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, all corrected on site; Ceiling tiles soiled with grease and debris adjacent to ventilation grates in kitchen.