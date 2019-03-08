The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for February given by a department official:

Eight Point Grill, 523 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 1

Priority: Bare hand contact with hamburger buns, Clorox cleaner stored over pancake mix on dry storage shelving, both corrected on site.

Core: Handsink plumbing backing up and dripping under P-trap below sink.

Molly’s, 309 North Market Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection February 4

Priority: None.

Core: Booth cushions with finish in disrepair not smooth and easily cleanable; observed edges of tables missing a sealed finish to make smooth and easily cleanable.

North Nodaway R-VI Middle/High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection February 5

Priority: None.

Core: None.

North Nodaway R-VI Elementary, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection February 5

Priority: None.

Core: None.

Subway 7325, 524 North Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 7

Priority: Microwave oven interior soiled with food debris, corrected on site.

Core: Crumbs and food debris on counter top below toasting ovens, employee visors stored on soda tree, both corrected on site; furnace intake grate soiled with dust and debris, loose food and packaging debris observed on floor of walk-in freezer.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn Avenue, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection February 8

Priority: Diced ham stored above 41 degrees F, observed cracked plastic food storage containers on shelving in kitchen, both corrected on site. Heat sanitizing ware-wash machine not reaching 165 degrees F.

Core: Lower shelving of reach-in cooler located in kitchen soiled with food debris, corrected on site.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 13

Priority: None.

Core: Soda fountain counter located at drive-thru window soiled with syrup and debris, crumbs and food debris observed on single-serve item shelving, wet-nested plastic food containers stored on shelving, all corrected on site. Leaking hose on soda tree holding boxed syrup.

Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore, 103 South Walnut, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection February 13

Priority: None.

Core: Automatic hand towel dispenser in kitchen needing batteries replaced, single-service items below sewer lines in basement, both corrected on site.

Senor Burrito, LLC, 121 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 14

Priority: Case of chicken stored on counter top above 41 degrees F, ice scoop stored on shelf without protection from contamination, both corrected on site; dead insects observed under and behind equipment.

Core: Ice buildup on shelving of reach-in freezer, ladies restroom watebasket overflowing onto floor, both corrected on site; bottom shelves of line prep table soiled with food debris, single service bins with straws and silverware soiled with dust and debris, floor beneath prep table soiled with food debris, floor tiles cracked and chipped.

Follow up inspection February 19

Core: floor tiles cracked, pitted and chipped to be repaired by April 14.

Kawasaki Motors Mfg. Corp. USA, 28147 Business Highway 71, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection February 15

Priority: Pigs in a blanket held on serving line below 135 degrees F, sliced cantaloupe held above 41 degrees F on salad bar, both corrected on site. Cracked plastic food container stored on shelf.

Core: None.

Gray Oil and Gasoline Co., 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 19

Priority: Breaded chicken pieces held above 41 degrees F on salad prep table, corrected on site.

Core: Case of bacon stored in walk-in cooler on floor, men’s restroom handwashing sink missing all employees must wash hands sign, both corrected on site. Observed wooden butcher block knife holder stored on shelving in kitchen.

Simply Siam, 314 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 20

Priority: Hermetically sealed can of young corn stored with sharp dent on shelving, corrected on site; sanitizing ware-wash machine chlorine level testing below 50 ppm.

Core: Employee back pack stored on shelving in kitchen, corrected on site; observed cracked and broken floor tiles in the kitchen, wooden shelf across from three-bay sink with unfinished wood not smooth and cleanable.

Ali’s Bakery, 108 East Sixth Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection February 21

Priority: Unlabeled chemical stray bottle observed in the kitchen, corrected on site; observed microwave interior soiled with food debris, bread slicer soiled with crumbs and debris.

Core: Box of single service cups stored on floor, corrected on site. Icing tray cart soiled with frosting and debris, microwave located in kitchen exterior soiled with frosting and debris.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection February 25

Priority: None.

Core: Handsink adjacent to drive-thru window soap dispenser empty, corrected on site; taco prep table lower shelving soiled with food debris, indirect drain below three-bay sink soiled with food debris, uncovered bucket of discarded food stored in dumpster enclosure.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection February 25

Priority: Can of diced beets stored with sharp dents in the pantry, corrected on site.

Core: Dusty fire suppression pipes and nozzles in range hood, men’s restroom door not fully self closing.

Title Town Bar & Grill, 130 North Depot Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection February 26

Priority: Handheld knife sharpener soiled with food debris, corrected on site; ware-wash sanitizer testing below 50 ppm.

Core: None.

Jesus is My Lord and Spotter DBA Rexius Nutrtition, 1508 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection February 26

Priority: Lettuce salad stored past use-by-date in reach-in cooler, corrected on site.

Core: Supplemental powder stored on floor adjacent to retail shelving, corrected on site.

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection February 28

Priority: Rubber spatula torn and in disrepair, corrected on site.

Core: Range hood fire suppression system pipes soiled with dust and debris, corrected on site.