The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of August.

Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Business Hwy 71, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 3

Criticals: Some potato salad was held above 41 degrees F, but was corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: Silverware is being put into ready to use containers with bare hands, COS.

Maryville Aquatic Center, 504 North Laura Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 7; last day of operation was August 13.

Criticals: There was no sanitizer solution, except disinfecting wipes. There was an open package of rat poison above the handwashing sink, and some unlabeled spray bottles.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage, and the door shelves of the upright freezer were mildewed and without a thermometer.

Clear Creek Grill and Bar, 103 North Depot, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 10

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no paper towels or soap at the hand sink, and the outside of the ice maker was mildewed. The outside door to the kitchen was propped open too.

Subway, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Taco Johns, 1015 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 14

Criticals: There was a dirty can opener, COS.

Non-criticals: The floor by the fryers was damaged.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage in the restrooms, and the drive thru soda dispenser was mildewed behind the dispensers.

El Maguey, 964 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage in the women’s restroom or by the kitchen hand sinks. One fridge had a broken door, and another had rusted wire shelving. The wall to the right of the kitchen entrance was damaged.

Conception Abbey, 37174 St Hwy VV, Conception, high priority

Inspection date: August 18

Criticals: There was some meat in the chest freezer that was marked not for sale. These can not be used for students or guests. There was also some food in the chest freezer that was mixed together. Some cold hold food was not being held at 41 degrees F or below on the service line.

Non-criticals: The garbage disposal in the dish-room was leaking out of the bottom, and the walk-in freezer door would not fully close due to ice build-up, which was also on the floor and ceiling. Not all of the fridge units had thermometers. There was also some mold and mildew along the dishline in the warewashing room, and some grease and spillage under the fryers and drill. The ceiling was stained in the dish-room, and some ceiling rails had peeling paint. Some ceramic tiles were also missing along the ceiling behind the dishwasher, and some along the doorway of the back storeroom.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 21

Criticals: Some food at the kitchen prep table was above 41 degrees F. Some discussion was held over the need to monitor and ensure temps get to 41 or below within four hours of preparing and placing into the unit.

Non-criticals: Some wiping clothes near the prep table were not stored in sanitizer. There were some ceiling tiles stained in both restrooms, and the ceiling and walls by the HVAC vent above ice maker were dusty.

Galaxy Country Store, 22771 Galaxy Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

On The Hook Fish and Chips, food truck at Ace Hardware Parking Lot

Inspection date: August 25

Criticals: Some fish were held above 41 degrees F, and needed to be disposed of.

Non-criticals: Some employees did not have hair restraints.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 29

Criticals: There was no back siphon device on the hot side hose bib near the hand sink.

Non-criticals: There was a bad gasket on the fridge door of the larger Electro freezer. The upper inside of the ice maker was mildewed. There were some broken sheetrock ceiling tiles, and some wallpaper was peeling. There was also a broken corner of a ceiling tile by the soda rack door way, and missing ceiling tiles above the toilet in the employee restroom. There was ketchup spillage on the floor and an unshielded light in the sink area.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 29

Criticals: There was a spray wand hanging below the rim of the three-bay sink.

Non-criticals: There was some excessive frost build-up on the chest freezer under the char-broiler, and a broken handle on the fry freezer. Some padded corners of many lobby chairs were torn, and the drain was broken between the single bay sink and three-bay sink. There was some big spillage on the floor of the walk-in cooler, and a missing vent cover above toaster area. The ceiling tile beside it is not a cleanable material.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage at the hand sinks. Kitchen handsink is ok. The upper deck floor area was very sticky, and some odors in lower deck men’s restrooms. Covered trash cans were discussed.

Cobblestone Inn, 2 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

39th Street Liquor, 108 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.