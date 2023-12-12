The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of November.

NWMSU-Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 1

Criticals: The handsink has not been draining. Fruit was not held at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: There were no paper towels at the handsink, but was corrected on site.

Starbucks, 800 University Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 1

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Qdoba, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 1

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The ice machine had pink slime on the upper baffle. There were also some missing ceiling tiles.

Chick-Fil-A, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 1

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

NWMSU Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 1

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was damaged and missing ceiling tiles in the dish return area, and also a hole in the wall behind the big ice machine. Some flooring was peeling in the sweet treats area, and some cove molding was missing along the walls behind soda box racks. There was some ice buildup under the cooling unit in the retail freezer.

Tri Guna Infinity, 841 South Main, Maryville

Inspection date: November 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Black Pony Brewing, 103 E 4th Street, Maryville

Inspection date: November 3

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Nopal Mexican Restaurant, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 13

Criticals: There was some excessive frost in the walk-in freezer, and a dirty can opener, COS.

Non-criticals: Handwashing signage was missing on the handsink by the coffee pot and in the men’s room. There was also no toilet paper in the men’s room, COS.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 14

Criticals: A dirty can opener, COS, and some food was not held at 41 degrees or below, COS.

Non-criticals: The soda box shelving was not sealed, and both two door fridges had bad door seals, as does the right door of the pizza prep table. Some ceiling tiles in the basement kitchen were stained, and grease has been running on the wall under the vent hood. Some ceiling is also peeling by the vent hood.

Discussed complaint call. Issue resolved.

The Palm’s Bar and Grill, 424 North Buchanan Grill, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 16

Criticals: A dirty can opener, COS.

Non-criticals: Some wood was unsealed that is used for mounting knife racks and shelving. The floor in the walk-in cooler was damaged, and some ceiling tiles were missing by the walk-in freezer and in the mechanical room.

Casey’s, 1925 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A box of lid containers was being stored on the floor of the breakroom. There was also some spillage under the shelves in the break room area.

American Legion Post 110, 1104 East 5th Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 22

Criticals: The air fryers were dirty.

Non-criticals: The bar flooring, rubber mats, tape was loose, plans to replace.

Breaktime, 1517 East 1st Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The soda dispenser drinking water has not been properly maintained, and there was cardboard lining the pop shelves in the walk-in cooler.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 28

Criticals: Several cans of strawberry glaze were damaged and discarded. Sanitizer was too strong, COS.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage in the women’s restroom, COS. There were also several bad fridge door gaskets.

Casey’s, 1719 East 1st Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The drain was working slow, and overflowed by the backflow device.