The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments during March.

Señor Burrito, 121 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: March 2

Criticals: Grease/spillage on shelf above cook stove dripping into product – corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Dead cockroaches in small electrical panel room and under/behind cart across from True 3-door refrigerator; middle and north door seals on True 3-door refrigerator are bad/torn; wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer; vent hood is dirty above cook stove; ceiling tile hanging loose in women’s restroom; mop board loose in dining area, missing behind 3-vat sink; ceiling dirty above True refrigerator and freezer and above ice maker; air vents dirty in hallway by restrooms.

Casey’s #2469, 1520 N. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 8

Criticals: Equipment not maintaining food temps; cold food not held at 41 degrees F or below – corrected on site – all sandwich prep meals, tomatoes, lettuce, pizza prep removed; backroom handsink blocked/inaccessible.

Non-criticals: Food items in boxes on floor of walk-in freezer; no paper towels at backroom handsink; bad door seal to beer cave door and reach-in door in corner; lids broken on pizza prep table; vent hood dirty and starting to drip; one trash receptacle lid open; broken ceiling tile above walk-in freezer door in backroom and missing above water heater; spillage on floor under shelving by backroom handsink; men’s room toilet is dirty.

Follow-up Inspection date: March 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Food items and boxes on floor of walk-in freezer; bad door seal to beer cave door and reach-in door in corner; pizza prep table lids partially repaired – unit scheduled for replacement.

Tuck Point Bar and Grill, 101 S. Main, Ravenwood, medium priority

Inspection date: March 11

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Box of containers stored on floor by ice machine; box of chicken on floor in walk-in freezer; bad door seal on walk-in freezer door; vent hood needs cleaned.

William Coy’s, 1 Fall Dr., Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: March 11

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at handsink by water heater; handsinks used for other purposes; vent hood dirty; scoop handle in panko; HVAC vents and area above by warewash dirty.

Clear Creek Catering, 27433 245th St., Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: March 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Cardboard on freezer shelving – corrected on site.

Applebee’s, 2919 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: March 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage at bar handsink; pressure regulator at dishwasher is leaking; carpeting in dining area worn; broken tile molding by walk-ins; dead bugs in restroom light covers; light covers hanging loose; HVAC grills dirty/stains above grill area.

NWMSU – Horace Mann, 800 University Dr., Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Einstein Brothers, 800 University Dr., Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Zen Japanese, 800 University Dr., Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Vent hood needs cleaned; grease dripping from light covers.

Chick-Fil-A, 800 University Dr., Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Starbucks, 800 University Dr., Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Mooyah Burger, 800 University Dr., Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Ceiling above 3-bay sink damaged from fryer baskets. POD Market, 800 University Dr., Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Aramark Bakery Station, 800 University Dr., Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Ceiling tiles missing above proofer and oven; HVAC vents and ceiling stained above vent; faucet dripping by dishwasher.

NWMSU Campus Dining, 800 University Dr., Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: March 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Pan of taco meat partly uncovered – corrected on site; several filters missing on Trubalance vent hood allowing interior of hood to get dirty; faucet dripping in kitchen handsink close to mop sink room; damaged/missing tiles under soda racks by grill; missing tile in doorway of dry storage; floor dirty/stained in hallway by big freezer; ceiling tile stained above silverware in the Mongolian Grill; ceiling tile missing above doorway to dish return; damaged tiles in dishrooms; dirty/stained/rusted HVAC vent in dish return; light covers and surrounding ceiling dirty in kitchen grill area; tile mop board molding broken in several areas of catering kitchen.

Heritage Smokehouse, 216 Jackson, Graham, low priority

Inspection date: March 25

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No self closer on restroom door.

Domino’s Pizza, 1006 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 25

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Mop board molding missing behind 3-vat sink and by mop sink.

Title Town Bar and Grill, 130 N. Depot, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Wall behind warewashing area dirty; paint starting to peel in area above shelf; unshielded light in storage garage.

Northwest Nutrition, 104 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: March 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Planet Sub, 217 W. 4th, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: March 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Two unlabeled spray bottles – corrected on site.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 W. Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Inspection date: March 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Box of ground beef and box of brisket on floor of walk-in freezer – corrected on site; wooden shelving not sealed or painted; restroom door propped open.

Highway 136 Roadhouse, 602 W. Main, Burlington Jct., medium priority

Inspection date: March 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door seal on upright freezer in kitchen; no mop board; spillage and grease buildup on floor around fryers and prep counters; upper portions of kitchen walls not sealed or painted; unshielded lights in back kitchen area.

El Nopal, 2717 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: March 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Boxes of chicken and beef on floor of walk-in cooler; water dripping from refrigerated unit of walk-in freezer onto boxes of chicken – freezing and ice buildup; frost on many food items in walk-in freezer; walk-in freezer door will not shut completely; ice buildup on freezer floor; cardboard on floor in dishroom; splatter on lights in kitchen.