Nodaway County Health Center inspector Jack Hunsucker visited several establishments in Maryville.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Moorehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: May 2.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler and dry storeroom. Bad door gasket on walk-in freezer door.

North Nodaway R-VI, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: May 3.

Criticals: None.

Non-critcals: Box of containers on storeroom floor, ice maker developing mold and a few stained ceiling tiles in dining room, above icemaker, and in corner by dishwasher.

Rick’s Country Store, 301 South 1st Street, Hopkins, low priority

Inspection date: May 3.

Criticals: None.

Non-critcals: Broken light cover about sink and cracked light over oven.

Dollar Tree, 1402 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 4.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Missing and broken thermometers in fridge units, damaged, stained ceiling tiles; loose and dusty ceiling fan in men’s restroom.

North Nodaway R-VI Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: May 4.

Criticals: Spray bottle was unlabeled.

Non-criticals: None.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: May 5.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: May 6.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Upper, interior baffle of ice machine developing mildew and tiles under dishwasher line are missing.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: May 10.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost in milk cooler, bad door seal on milk and walk-in coolers; Defield 3-door refrigerator, bad door seals.

Maryville High School, 1502 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: May 11.

Criticals: No back siphon device on hoses to mop basin.

Non-criticals: Soda cans/bottles in undrained ice.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East 2nd, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: May 13.

Criticals: Dented can of mixed fruit, COS, and dead roach by the floor drain in walk-in cooler.

Non-criticals: Dirty ceiling by dishroom.

Goff Grocery, 119 West Main, Burlington Jct, low priority

Inspection date: May 16.

Criticals: None

Non-criticals: Bin labeled sugar has flour in it and flour scoop not stored properly.

Junction T, 19560 US Hwy 71, Burlington Jct, low priority

Inspection date: May 16. Follow-up inspection needed on June 16.

Criticals: Cheese, buns and hot dogs stored by live bait, food packages not date marked and sink needed near food prep. Evidence of rodent droppings in lower cabinets and ants on prep table.

Non-critical: Seven violations.

Dollar General, 925 North Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 18.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door seal to reach-in fridge and damaged, missing floor tile by chips. Damaged, stained tiles in store; Storeroom ceiling needs repairs.

Snowie NW Missouri, 22727 State Hwy 148, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 20.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No handwashing signage, COS, and no thermometer in chest freezer.

Turkey Run Flea Market, 33982 St Hwy NN, Hopkins

Inspection date: May 20.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No sanitizer test kit.

Pop Henry, Turkey Run Flea Market, Hopkins

Inspection date: May 20.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Rust Bucket Ice Cream, Turkey Run Flea Market, Hopkins

Inspection date: May 20.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Overhead protection needed.

Scooters Coffee, 1308 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 20.

Criticals: Sanitizer solution too weak.

Non-criticals: Box of cups stored on floor by stairs and missing and stained ceiling tiles.