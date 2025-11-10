The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of October.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: October 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The backside of the fryers needed to be cleaned. Some wall sheeting by a stove was loose.

South Nodaway R-4, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: October 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Conception Abbey, 37174 St. Hwy VV, Conception, high priority

Inspection date: October 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A rice bin lid was broken. The guest line ice machine was starting to develop some mold. A vent hood was dirty and there was missing ceiling tiles above the dishwasher. Food handler training has expired, but a time has been arranged for the group to complete in-house training.

NWMSU Campus Dining, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: October 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was some loose caulking hanging from the vent hoods. The top of the pizza oven was dirty, and some ceiling tiles were loose behind the main kitchen grill. A ceiling tile was also missing in the corner of the dish return area. There was a hole around the drain on the handsink in the main dish area.

NWMSU Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: October 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

The Corner Perk, 324 North Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: October 10

Criticals: Wiping cloth sanitizer was weak.

Non-criticals: There was no self-closer on the restroom door.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: October 10

Criticals: A handwashing sink was not reaching 100 degrees quickly enough.

Non-criticals: None.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: October 10

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There were no covers/lids on restroom trash cans.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Second, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: October 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The walk-in freezer had excessive frost buildup, and the door was not shutting tightly enough.

Shorty’s Sale Barn, 22783 US Hwy 71, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: October 16. Follow up on October 23, and all violations were addressed.

Criticals: Custom processed ground beef was “labeled for sale.” Two mice were spotted.

Non-criticals: The ice maker needed cleaning, and the wooded knife holder was not cleanable, but that was corrected on site (COS). Improper thawing was discussed.

McDonalds, 1106 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Not all of the fridges had thermometers COS. General cleaning needed to be done. The HVAC vents were dirty and stained, and a cabinet in the back room had a broken drawer.

Domino’s, 1006 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1100 NW Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Starbucks, 800 University Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: October 24

Criticals: A sandwich was being held above 41 degrees, but that was removed COS.

Non-criticals: The ice scoops on top of the ice maker needed to be cleaned. The anti-siphon device on the mop sink faucet may be broken.

Qdoba, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 24

Criticals: Diced ham and lime juice were held above 41 degrees, but they were removed COS.

Non-criticals: None.

McAlister’s Deli, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Chick Fil-A, 800 University Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: October 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Siskiyou Coffee, 221 South Main-Unit 1, Maryville

Inspection date: October 27. Pre-opening.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Haven Coffee and Goods, 105-107 East Fourth Street, Maryville

Inspection date: October 28. Pre-opening.

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The fridge units need stand alone thermometers. The storeroom and utility room floors also need to be sealed and painted. The restrooms needed self-closing doors.