The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of September.

Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Bus Hwy 71, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: September 9

Criticals: The right fridge was not holding temps at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: Not everyone had a hair restraint or had hair pulled back properly.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Bearcat Inn, 2817 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 11

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage.

St. Gregory Barbarigo Elementary, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: September 12

Criticals: There was an unlabeled spray bottle, but that was corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: None.

America’s Best, 1700 East 1st, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 12

Criticals: There was no three bay sink. Dishes were washed in the utility sink.

Non-criticals: Drink cups were being stored on the floor, and the chest freezer had a torn door gasket.

Cobblestone Inn, 2 Fall Drive, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The kitchen handsink was out of soap and paper towels.

Northeast Nodaway R-5 High School, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: September 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The upper baffle of the ice maker needs cleaned.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: September 16

Criticals: There are several dead roaches and insects on the floor of the storeroom.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: September 17

Criticals: Sanitizer was too weak, COS.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 High School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: September 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The vent hood needed to be cleaned.

Taco John’s, 1015 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 17

Criticals: The sanitizer concentration was too weak, COS.

Non-criticals: The HVAC return air vent above the steam table was dirty, stained.

Hertiage Smokehouse, 216 Jackson Street, Graham, low priority

Inspection date: September 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Nodaway-Holt R-7, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: September 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no thermometer in the milk cooler, COS.

West Nodaway R-1, 17665 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, high priority

Inspection date: September 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.