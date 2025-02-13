The Nodaway County Health Center’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments over the month of January.

Planet Sub, 217 West 4th Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A scoop handle was in the all-purpose flour.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Some light bulbs had missing covers.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 8

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Food boxes were being stored on the floor in dry storage and the walk-in freezer. The air vents above the pizza oven hood were dirty. The lights in the men’s restroom had missing light covers. A sewer gas odor was present in the women’s restroom, and a plumber has been contacted.

Pagliais Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The ceiling above the ice maker was dusty, and slight mildew was found on the caulking and wall behind the dish machine. The wall by the ansul system was dirty.

Casey’s, 1520 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: January 14

Criticals: Some foods were not being held at 41 degrees or below, but that was corrected (COS). The spray wand at the 3-bay sink is hung up to leave no air gap.

Non-criticals: A box of food was being stored on the floor, and the beer cave cooling unit was not maintaining temperature. The floor was dirty in the kitchen walk-in, and there were stained ceiling tiles in the back storeroom.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Second Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Maryville Middle School, 525 Southhills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Burny’s Sports Bar, 301 North Market, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: January 16

Criticals: The pizza slicer was dirty, COS. The kitchen handsink was blocked, COS and there was no soap or paper towels at that handsink. There was also no handwashing signage at multiple sinks.

Non-criticals: There was no probe-type thermometer for cooks, and the ice scoop was being stored in the ice. Normal cups were being used in other bins. Some broken floor tiles were found in the kitchen, bar area and pool table area.

Baker and Sons, 811 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: January 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The restroom door was not self-closing.

Daylight Donuts, 624 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: January 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There were no test kits for sanitizer.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: January 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The wooden ramp to the walk-in cooler was damaged.

Louie G’s/Rose Hill Event Center, 103 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: January 17

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Several of the handsinks did not have handwashing signage.

North Nodaway R-6 High School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: January 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 Elementary, 201 East 6th, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: January 24

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Murphy USA, 1603 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: January 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The restroom exhaust fan vent was dirty.

West Nodaway R-1, 17665 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, high priority

Inspection date: January 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: A sewer gas odor was present near the dish machine.

Clear Creek Grill and Bar, 103 North Depot, Maryville

Inspection date: January 30, second follow-up.

Criticals: A broken sanitizer pump was corrected and repaired.

Non-criticals: The walk-in cooler had a bad door gasket. The walk-in cooler ceiling had peeling paint, and the kitchen flooring was also peeling.

Trexmart, 10043 US Hwy 71, Clearmont, medium priority

Inspection date: January 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Several food boxes were stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.