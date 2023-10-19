The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of September.

Casey’s, 1520 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 7

Criticals: There were some dead bugs in the back storeroom, hallway and bathroom.

Non-criticals: Three gaskets on the reach door were bad, as well as the beer cave door. The counter top behind the coffee machines was dirty. Several ceiling tiles in the backroom plus the one by the walk-in freezer door were mildewed.

Walmart Grocery, Deli and Bakery, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 11

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Several open display cases along the walls had unshielded light bulbs. There was some missing ceiling tiles by the fryers.

Dominos Pizza, 1006 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: September 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The hot water side of the handsink was not working. The bottom cover of the fridge was loose, but was corrected on site. The molding was loose under the three-bay sink. There were also loose and missing trim around the fridge and utility room doors.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: September 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

South Nodaway R-IV, 209 Moorehouse, Barnard, high priority

Inspection date: September 18

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

The Stable Pub and Grub, 424 4th Street, Barnard, low priority

Inspection date: September 18

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Chick-Fil-A, Sutherlands Parking Lot, Maryville

Inspection date: September 18

Criticals: No water was getting to the handswink. There were also some issues with the three bay sink. They have sanitizer and sinks but just no water. They must have water available before returning.

Non-criticals: None.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: September 22

Criticals: There was a dirty can opener, COS.

Non-criticals: None.

Bakert and Sons Doners, 29498 State Hwy F, Maryville

Inspection date: September 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: They need test kits for sanitizer, and need a thermometer for cooks to use and in fridge unit.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 25 and re-inspection on September 29.

Criticals: There was some food not date marked, and cold foods not held at 41 degrees or below.

Non-criticals: There was some excessive frost/fan frosted up in the max cold fridge. The thermometers in the chest freezer,max cold fridge and max cold freezer could not be located. A new employee, only staff on duty, has not had any food handler training. The fridge was defrosted, but needs repairs. All the rest of the non-critical violations from September 25 were corrected.

Backyard Vine and Wine, 30484, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no self closer on the bathroom door.

Bearcat Inn, 2817 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: September 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.