The Nodaway County Health Department, 2416 South Main, Maryville, is holding immunization clinics between 8 am to 4:30 pm, Thursdays.

Appointments are required and available by calling 660.562.2755.

The department offers a wide-range of basic vaccines and school vaccines. Available are COVID-19 vaccinations including the primary series and boosters; shingles, tetanus, DTaP, chicken pox, MMR, meningitis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, pneumonia and polio. TB testing is on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The health department is a Vaccines for Children (VFC) provider. VFC provides for under-insured and uninsured children to age 18.

Missouri health departments transfer vaccines between the departments so vaccines are where they need to be. Appointments help to make sure vaccines are available at the appointment time.

By holding the clinics on Thursdays, it allows both nurses to be available. More clinics will be available before school starts. Flu vaccine clinics in the fall are considered walk-in.