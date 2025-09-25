At the Nodaway County Health Center Board meeting September 16, Administrator Tom Patterson announced the health department would be receiving its core contracts for the current year.

These contracts are the Public Health Emergency Preparedness, Public Health Infrastructure grant, Childcare Health Consultation, Maternal Child Health and WIC.

In Nurse Tabitha Frank’s August report, there were 19 COVID cases reported and one case of influenza A.

“We are beginning flu immunizations with soft opening clinics,” Patterson said. “Scheduled clinics will follow through early November. We are not certain yet on final COVID vaccine guidance and recommendations for the fall. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet September 18 and 19, where it is expected to vote on COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”

The installation of the ADA door opener project has begun. All that remains is for the electrician to wire it.

August financials are the 67 percent mark in the health center budget. The health center has received 70 percent of the budgeted revenue at $440,044.86 and has spent 53 percent of the expense budget at $339,957.66.

“If there are community initiatives that anyone would like to bring to our attention, please let me know,” Patterson said.