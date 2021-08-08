Suzanne Von Behren RN, BSN, gives Ellaina Renfro a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Nodaway County Health Center’s Back-to-School vaccination clinics at 2416 South Main Street, Maryville. Renfro who will be a junior at North Nodaway received her first vaccine shot, August 3, along with her sister, Olivia, a NN freshman. The duo, along with their mother, Jody Renfro, came to the clinic just for the Pfizer vaccinations.

The health center back-to-school vaccination clinics are by appointment, by calling 660.562.2755, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, Monday, August 9; Thursday, August 12; Friday, August 13; Tuesday, August 17; Wednesday, August 18; Thursday, August 19; Friday, August 20; and Monday, August 23.