At the Nodaway County Health Center Board meeting, August 19, the tax rate hearing was conducted with a 4.87¢ per $100 assessed valuation approved.

The health center has been busy with back-to-school vaccination shots and had anticipated a full clinic on August 19 meeting date.

The health center doesn’t currently have any COVID or flu vaccines but is expecting them in September. There were 14 COVID cases and no flu cases in July. There were seven hyperthermia cases in July, which is becoming too hot.

The last of the audit billing of $1,500 was received. The net income for July was -$31,326.90 because none of the state contracts were paid in July.

Discussion was held on the health center’s banking. A checking account at Bank Midwest, Maryville, had not been closed and was paying .1 percent. Administrator Tom Patterson had checked to see if a higher rate was available. The bank wasn’t interested in adjusting the rate unless it had all of the health center’s banking. The decision was made to transfer the approximately $23,000 into the health center’s checking or money market accounts at Nodaway Valley Bank.

The ADA compliant front door will be installed in October. A remote opener was added to the project at a cost of $139.50.

A renewed MOU agreement was made with Missouri Vital Records for printing birth and death certificates. The rate per transaction has risen from 24.2¢ to 30.5¢; about five or six copies of each certificate are charged.

“The annual worker’s comp premium audit adjustment added $1,592 this year,” Patterson said. “Rates have increased slightly for regular staff and contractors working on site who do not carry workers comp. I’m requesting a review of contractor numbers, I submitted that itemized labor from materials in hopes of some reduction.”

Dawn Stephens, the health educator, submitted the quarterly Safe Kids program report and received notification that program would not have funding for the 2025-26 year. Safe Kids funded the Josh the Otter program on swimming safety, bicycle safety and bicycle helmets among other activities.