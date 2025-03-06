The Nodaway County Health Center Board met February 18 and looked at the current mission, vision and value statements.

Administrator Tom Patterson gave the board information about the components of each. The board compared the health center’s against the Department of Health and Senior Services, the University of Missouri Extension and Boone County Health Department statements.

The board and Patterson work through rewrites which will be submitted to the health center’s employees for review. The statements will be taken up again at the March board meeting.

In Tabitha Frank’s nurses report there were 41 cases of COVID, 322 cases of Influenza A and 11 cases of Influenza B in January.

Patterson reported, “Flu has spiked over the last few weeks. It has been unusually high for these particular weeks of the year. Normally we see the spike at the end of December and beginning of January… COVID and RSV are milder.”

Patterson had a meeting with the Nodaway County Commissioners February 20 to appoint Mark Kempf to the health center board to complete the late Marlin Kinman