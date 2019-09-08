The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees were introduced to and reviewed a draft of revisions to the health board’s county ordinance on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) at the August 21 meeting.

The draft was authored by Administrator Tom Patterson with the help of the health center’s attorney. He presented the original ordinance with attorney’s comments, along with the draft for the board to compare.

The revision of the ordinance was the result of the Missouri State Legislature passing Senate Bill 391 which, in part, restricted county and health ordinances to the limits set forth in state regulations on CAFOs and was due to take effect August 31. Patterson stated a Missouri Judge had blocked SB 391 from taking effect for 10 days. A hearing on that case is scheduled for September 16. He was unsure how this was going to affect the Nodaway County Health ordinance.

The draft ordinance will be put on the September 18 meeting agenda with the board to continue reading and revising the draft.

The board approved the proposed tax rate of 5¢ per $100 valuation. Assessed valuation minus TIF increment had risen in 2019 to $332,700,082 from $323,300,752 in 2018.

Nodaway County Environmental Public Health Specialist Larry Wickersham started inspections in July for food and lodging in Atchison County. The health center will be reimbursed for his expenses and time.