After consulting with several contractors, Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson announced at the October 19 board meeting, further planning is needed to do the project to fix the problem with excessive rain runoff.

Contractors had suggested several options, which Patterson will follow-up. A retaining wall with a drain looks to be a good option to keep the heavy rain from coming into the south side of the building.

No budget adjustments were needed. Patterson suggested putting seed money into the 2023 budget for the drainage project.

The board approved offering the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) planner position to Jack Hunsucker, Nodaway County environmental public health specialist (EPHS). Patterson has served as the PHEP planner since he began at the health center. With his administrative duties, he hasn’t had the time to give the position the time and attention it needs.

As long as the health center has the PHEP contract, he wants Hunsucker to handle the planner duties. The PHEP contract budgets the planner at a one-quarter full time position. There is a difference between planner and EPHS salaries. Computing the change for the quarter time position, Hunsaker’s salary will rise to $22.60 per hour. Hunsaker has had training in PHEP.

“We are seeing a fairly steady response to flu and COVID immunization walk-ins, in spite of national media reports of low turnouts,” Patterson said, “Fortunately, we have been busy enough for the need to bring in nurse and administrative help at times for both walk-in and outreach clinics. COVID case numbers are low, in the single digits most days. It is still early for flu to estimate what kind of season it will be.”

There were 194 COVID cases reported in September.