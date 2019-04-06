At the March 20 Nodaway County Health Center Board of Directors meeting, Administrator Tom Patterson was evaluated and then given a pay raise during closed session.

Patterson’s salary was raised from $56,827 to $60,000 annually. When his salary was compared to an administrator statewide average of $69,291, and regionally of $60,205, the board decided to keep his salary more in line with those figures.

In open session, the board approved the 2019 inventory of health center assets.

Public Health Nurse Supervisor Tabitha Frank, RN, BSN, has been invited to become a member of Northwest Missouri State University’s RN to BSN nursing program advisory committee.

Frank has also completed the prebooking of influenza vaccines for the 2019-20 flu season. In February, 129 cases of influenza A and four cases of influenza B were reported to the Center. Patterson said immunization requests have slowed.

The staff has started the Fitbit challenge which focuses on water intake, heart rate, exercise and sleep. The staff is tracking team progress.

Patterson reported Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) Director Josh McKim inquired about repealing the county health ordinance regulating concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO) in order to attain Agri-Ready certification for the county. NCED has recently formed an agricultural-themed committee which identified this as a major area of interest. Patterson informed McKim of the health board’s meeting schedule and stated McKim was welcome to discuss particular provisions which are especially burdensome.

Patterson reported the state legislature is looking at repealing and then re-enacting Section 192.300 which relates to county health ordinances and CAFOs. The new section of the ordinance would prevent county commissions and county health center boards from imposing standards of requirements on an agricultural operation which are inconsistent with or more stringent than state provisions, rules or regulations. Patterson is unsure of whether the bill is progressing through the legislature.

The building had some ground water intrusion with the recent heavy rain being blocked by snow and ice cover. With the melting, the ground and rain water have diverted away from the building. Patterson is going to look into steps to correct the drainage.

After reviewing building expenses, the MERIL and Randolph County Developmental Disability Services lease will remain at $750 per month.