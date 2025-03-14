The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

This hazardous weather outlook is for northwest...north central and west central Missouri...as well as extreme eastern Kansas. DAY ONE...Today and Tonight A very strong storm system will move through the region on today. Severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop near or just east of the Kansas-Missouri border during the afternoon, racing eastward through central and northeast Missouri by early evening. Damaging wind gusts, marginally severe hail, and a couple of brief tornadoes are all possible. In addition, strong to damaging non-thunderstorm wind gusts are expected across the area this afternoon and evening. With very dry air moving into the region from the southwest during the afternoon, fire-weather conditions will become extremely critical, especially for areas south of Interstate 70.