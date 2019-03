EAA Chapter 1540 Hawk Road Flyers are holding a Chili Fly-In from noon to 3 pm, Saturday, March 23 at the Northwest Regional Airport, KEVU, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville. Everyone is welcome.

Chili will be available for a free will donation. Proceeds will help support the Chapter 1540 Young Eagles program. This event will be held rain or shine.