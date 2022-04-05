By Kathryn Rice

Amber Hart of Hart Insurance Agency, LLC, has started her second year in the insurance agency’s new location at 105 Highway 148, Suite B, Hopkins.

“A new building in Hopkins is a good thing,” Hart said. “Hopefully, it will be here for years to come.”

Hart purchased the agency from Donna Spalding of Spalding Insurance on March 1, 2016. She had worked for Spalding for four years, and when Spalding decided to retire, she purchased the business.

Hart and her husband, Gary, live between Hopkins and Sheridan. Both of her children, Ben and Emma, graduated from North Nodaway. Working at the agency allowed Hart to be closer to her children for school.

The insurance agency sells home, auto, business, crop insurance, liability, workers comp and everything except life and health. Hart is an independent agent. Some of the companies she writes for include Grinnell Mutual, Colfax Farmers Mutual, Concordia Farmers Mutual, Boeuf and Berger Mutual, Progressive Insurance and Nationwide Insurance.

“All quotes are free, just give me a call,” Hart said. “We’re happy to try to save you money and explain the coverages you currently have. I like explaining what the insurance is and educate people on what they have.”

She can write in Missouri and Iowa and mainly covers Northwest Missouri and southeast Iowa. An Iowa-only company she writes for is Legacy Mutual.

Her son, Ben, has his license and is helping to sell insurance as well. He also serves as the IT department for the agency and will soon work on landscaping the new location.

“It’s been interesting,” Hart said about working with her son. “It’s a good fit.”

The other employee at Hart Insurance is Pat Baldwin who has been with the agency for 31 years.

As with other small businesses, Hart does her best to support the North Nodaway school district, including after prom. She will have a job shadow in April from the school. Other area activities she tries to support are the Hopkins Picnic, Pickering Horse Show, Allendale Rodeo and Sheridan Old Defiance Days.

In her spare time, Hart enjoys playing pool with her husband at her mother, Vickie Miller’s, Allendale Pool Hall.

Hart’s dad and brother raced at Adams County Speedway, Corning, so going to the races is also enjoyable for the couple.

Hart Insurance Agency’s hours are 8:30 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Appointments are available for other times. For more information, call 660.778.3344.