Harry Lee Mullock, 92, Parnell, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1928, on the family farm in Parnell, to Virgil Cleve and Iva Helen Vance Mullock. He was a graduate of Parnell High School, Class of 1946.

He was married to Naomi Fay Foley.

Graveside services were November 25 at the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, with Pastor Sandra Davis officiating.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Cemetery c/o Carol Scott, 20503 Highway U, Parnell, MO 64475.

Arrangements were under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.