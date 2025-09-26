Harold Reed “Sonny” Osborn Jr, 92, Maryville, died September 17, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

He was born April 5, 1933, to Harold Reed and Valare B. Hathaway Osborn in Gallatin.

He grew up in the Gallatin area and graduated high school in 1951.

On August 14, 1977, he married Carol Jean Garner. She preceded him in death after 46 years of marriage.

Mr. Osborn served in the US Army from 1953-1955. After the Army, he worked construction for L. Robert Shedd. In 1962, he moved to St. Joseph, and began working at St. Joseph Light and Power. He moved to Maryville, in 1967 and worked his way up at St. Joseph Light and Power to senior estimator. He retired after 33 years in July 1995.

Mr. Osborn was active in the community. He and his wife decorated Franklin Park’s Winter Wonderland with Christmas lights for several years, delivered Meals on Wheels for the Senior Center, and also worked for eight years as customer greeter at Walmart.

The graveside service and burial was held September 20 in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Maryville Senior Center for the Meals on Wheels program.

