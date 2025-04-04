Northwest Missouri residents will join with thousands across the nation Saturday, April 5, in mass mobilizations to say “Hands OFF!” veterans’ benefits, libraries/museums, national parks, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

In St. Joseph, they will walk peacefully with protest signs on the public sidewalks at the Belt & Frederick Intersection from 11 am to 1 pm. The local “Hands OFF!” march is sponsored by Persisterhood-St. Joseph and coordinated by members, Nancy Zeliff and Kelly Lacina.

“We had 300 people from all over northwest Missouri at our ‘Empty Chair Town Hall Meeting’ last Monday for our missing Congressman Sam Graves–-all decrying Graves’ endorsing DOGE and then voting for massive budget cuts, including cuts for veterans, for the elderly who rely on Social Security, and for those in nursing homes dependent on Medicaid,” said Zeliff.

Created in February 2017 during Donald Trump’s first term in office, Persisterhood-St. Joseph holds monthly fall and spring meetings and hosts/co-hosts area rallies, marches, and actions designed to make the world a livable place for all. Persisterhood’s meetings, events, actions are posted on a public Facebook page at facebook.com/PersisterhoodSJ. The organization’s “closed” Facebook page has 698 members – facebook.com/groups/ SaintJoeHuddle