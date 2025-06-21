Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County will celebrate the new owners of its next home during a dedication ceremony at 10 am, Saturday, June 21.

The new home is located at 123 S. Mulberry St. in Maryville, and the ceremony is open to the public.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County named the Hilary Steinman family its latest partner family in January. Steinman will take ownership of a 1,340-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, constructed in partnership with the building trades program at the Northwest Technical School in Maryville.

Steinman is purchasing the home with a zero-interest loan as Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s 15th partner family. The organization built its first home in 2004, and the Steinman home is the organization’s 13th.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.

Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold to partner families at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Volunteers provide labor, and individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide funds and materials to build Habitat houses. Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri.