Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County will celebrate the completion of a new home for its 12th partner family during a dedication ceremony at 2 pm, Sunday, July 18.

The home is located at 114 West Lincoln St. in Maryville. The public is invited to attend.

Mikeala McCoy will take ownership of the three-bedroom home with a zero-interest loan.

Enhancing this year’s building project is a partnership forged by Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County with the Maryville R-II School District and its building trades program at the Northwest Technical School. The boards of Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and the Maryville R-II School District approved a memorandum of understanding in April 2020 to help local students acquire hands-on learning.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.

Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund.