Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County has announced its partnership with Hilary Steinman to take ownership of its next home this year in Maryville.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s Executive Board surprised Steinman with the news January 10 at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where she has been employed as a custodian for the last six years.

Steinman is the mother of two children, Harper, 10 and Maddox, six, and they reside in an apartment in Maryville. By meeting Habitat’s employment and financial requirements, Steinman is now afforded the opportunity to purchase the organization’s new home with a zero-interest mortgage.

Steinman and her children are Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s 15th partner family. The organization built its first home in 2004, and construction on its 13th home will finish this spring as Habitat has resold two of its homes.

Steinman was overwhelmed with emotion when Habitat board members greeted her with the announcement as she was beginning her afternoon shift at the university. Her boyfriend, Mitch Nelsen, and stepfather, Dan Barnett, also were in on the surprise and attended the announcement.

“Being named the new owner, it feels so surreal; I think we are still in shock,” she said. “Unfortunately, the housing market is just not favorable for single parents right now, making it difficult to achieve a home even when following all of the steps necessary. I was feeling as though I would never be able to provide a home for my children outside of an apartment. This has truly been such an amazing blessing for the kids and me, and I cannot put into words what this organization means to us.”

The newest home at 123 South Mulberry St. is approximately 1,340 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County has partnered since 2020 with the building trades program at the Northwest Technical School in Maryville to construct homes for partner families. Additionally, partner families and volunteers contribute hundreds of “sweat equity” hours in support of Habitat and the construction project while local organizations and businesses provide materials.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home, which they pay for and maintain. The houses are sold to partner families at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, visit nodawayhabitat.org.